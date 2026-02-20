‘Abortion pressure, betrayal’: Sannia Ashfaq shares screenshots of WhatsApp chat with ex-husban Imad Wasim

KARACHI – Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has shared WhatsApp chat screenshots allegedly sent by him, further escalating their public dispute.

Over the past few days, Ashfaq has posted several messages on Instagram, accusing the 37-year-old cricketer of infidelity, neglecting their children, and pressuring her into an abortion.

The WhatsApp screenshots shared by Sania were from July 2025, in which Imad Wasim allegedly warned her not to contact him or his family, threatening legal action if she did so.

In the messages, she reportedly requested Wasim’s presence during the birth of their child, but he allegedly responded harshly, even threatening to file a police complaint if she did not comply with certain conditions.

Sharing the screenshots, Sania wrote on Instagram: “He says I keep his children away from him… but when I was pregnant carrying his child, exhausted, emotional, and vulnerable I reached out to him”.

“I wasn’t asking for anything unreasonable. I simply asked him to come and see his own unborn son, to be there, to care, to show even a little bit of love for the life growing inside me.

“And instead of support… instead of concern… he threatened me. He said that if I contacted him again, he would file a harassment case against me. While I was carrying his child.”

In response, Imad Wasim allegedly asked Sannia and her family to not attempt to contact me through any means, including but not limited to telephone, text message, social media, or any other method of communication.

“It is crucial to emphasise that any attempt to contact me will be reported to the police as harassment. This is a serious matter, and compliance with these instructions is essential. My solicitor will be in contact with you in due course,” read Imad’s reply.

In a video message posted recently, Sania Ashfaq accused Imad Wasim of forcing her to terminate her pregnancy in December 2023, labeling him a “killer” and asserting that she has evidence to support her claims.

She has called on Islamabad United to take action in accordance with their values and regulations. Additionally, Sania urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to investigate the matter.

Imad Wasim and Sania Ashfaq, who were married in 2019, divorced in December 2025. Wasim, who has represented Pakistan in 55 One Day Internationals and 75 T20 matches, previously described the end of his first marriage as the most difficult chapter of his life.