Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:34 am | Feb 20, 2026
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher amid gains in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped to Rs523,962 after single day gain of Rs7,900.

The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs6,773, taking it to Rs449,212. On Wednesday the price per tola increased by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs516,062.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Price 
Gold Per tola 523,962
Gold 10 grams 449,212
Gold (Tuesday) Per tola 516,062
Silver Per tola 8,404
Gold (International) Per ounce $5,012

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price
16-Feb-26 Rs523,762
17-Feb-26 Rs514,762
14-Feb-26 Rs526,962
12-Feb-26 Rs528,562
11-Feb-26 Rs528,562
10-Feb-26 Rs526,262
9-Feb-26 Rs524,762

In the global market, gold prices gained $79 to trade at $5,012 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an uptick, with the rate per tola rising by Rs35i to reach Rs8,404.

Gold Price jumps by Rs1,300 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now