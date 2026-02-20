Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher amid gains in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped to Rs523,962 after single day gain of Rs7,900.
The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs6,773, taking it to Rs449,212. On Wednesday the price per tola increased by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs516,062.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|523,962
|Gold
|10 grams
|449,212
|Gold (Tuesday)
|Per tola
|516,062
|Silver
|Per tola
|8,404
|Gold (International)
|Per ounce
|$5,012
Latest Gold Prices
|Dates
|Price
|16-Feb-26
|Rs523,762
|17-Feb-26
|Rs514,762
|14-Feb-26
|Rs526,962
|12-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|11-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|10-Feb-26
|Rs526,262
|9-Feb-26
|Rs524,762
In the global market, gold prices gained $79 to trade at $5,012 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an uptick, with the rate per tola rising by Rs35i to reach Rs8,404.
Gold Price jumps by Rs1,300 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates