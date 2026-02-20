New timings announced for Riyadhul Jannah visits during Ramadan 2026

MADINAH – Authorities have announced a new schedule for visiting Riyadhul Jannah during the holy month of Ramadan.

The new timings, which are divided by gender, aim to manage the increased number of visitors during this blessed time.

For the first two “Ashras” of Ramadan, male visitors will have two time slots to visit Riyadh-ul-Jannah: from 11:20 AM to 8:00 PM and again from 2:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

Female visitors will be allowed to visit Riyadh-ul-Jannah during two designated periods: from 11:00 PM to 1:40 AM and from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

In the final ten days of Ramadan, male visitors will have three time slots: from 11:20 AM to 8:00 PM, from 11:00 PM to midnight, and from 2:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

For female visitors in the third ten days, the designated time will be from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM only.

Ramadan crescent 1447 was sighted in Saudi Arabia on February 17, confirming the start of the holy month from Wednesday, 18 February 2026.