Flight fares surge in Pakistan as Umrah demand peaks in Ramadan

KARACHI – Both domestic and international airlines have raised their fares for Saudi Arabia flights as number of Umrah pilgrims usually increase during holy month of Ramadan.

Reports said business class prices now reaching up to Rs500,000. Economy and economy plus class fares have also surged, ranging from Rs180,000 to Rs200,000.

The rise in fares comes in response to the usual increase in the number of Umrah pilgrims during the first ten days of Ramadan. This trend is expected to intensify in the second and third ten days, prompting airlines to capitalize on the increased demand by raising ticket prices.

Typically, economy class tickets ranged between Rs130,000 to Rs140,000, but they have now increased by over 40%, with business class fares climbing to Rs500,000.

An employee of a travel agency explained that fare hikes occur during peak seasons, such as Ramadan, when demand is high.

He stated that all airlines are fully booked, and any remaining seats are priced higher.