Latest

Business

Govt plans to link electricity, gas bills to household income levels

By Our Correspondent
12:21 pm | Feb 20, 2026
Electricity Consumers Likely To Get Big Relief In Coming Months

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan is preparing to implement a significant overhaul of the country’s electricity and gas tariff system.

The new model will shift from the traditional consumption-based structure to one that is determined by household income.

Under this revised system, subsidies or discounts on electricity and gas bills will be allocated based on the income level of the household, ensuring more equitable pricing.

This move aims to provide greater support to lower-income families while ensuring that wealthier households pay their fair share.

The reforms are being finalized in line with commitments made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking a key step in Pakistan’s ongoing economic adjustments.

This shift is expected to bring about a fairer distribution of subsidies and better align utility pricing with the financial capacity of households across the country.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now