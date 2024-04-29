Search

Gold & Silver

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in Pakistan on Monday, the first day of the new business week, in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs243,900.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs429 to reach Rs209,105.

In international market, the gold price dipped by $2 per ounce to close at $2,335.

On Saturday, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs244,400 whereas the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to settle at Rs209,534.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced its bullish momentum on first working day, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 73,000 level for the first time in history.

The process to secure another IMF package, expected cut in interest rates and other factors related to economic optimism contributed to PSX record rally. Amid the signs of economic recovery, the market is witnessing a buying spree.

As soon as the business started, the buyers were on the rampage taking the benchmark KSE-100 index to another historic mark, smashing through the 73,000 psychological barrier.

Pakistan's economic recovery in focus as PM Shehbaz meets IMF Chief in Riyadh

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

