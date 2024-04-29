Pakistan's economic recovery in focus as PM Shehbaz meets IMF Chief in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated to fix Pakistan’s broken economy through structural reforms, strict fiscal discipline and prudent policies in meeting with International Monetary Fund MD Kristalina Georgieva.
The premier held meeting with Managing Director of global lender on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Saudi Arabia.
Sharif, 72, expressed commitment to put Islamabad economy back on track. He expressed gratitude to Ms. Georgieva for her support to Asian nation in securing the $3 billion Standby Arrangement from the IMF last year.
Prime Minister had meeting with Ms. Georgieva ahead of IMF Executive Board meeting which is set to be held today on Monday.
IMF chief appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif for timely securing the Standby Arrangement last year.
Two sides also discussed another IMF program to ensure that the gains made in the past year are consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remains positive. IMF MD shared her global lenders' perspective on the ongoing program.
At the conclusion of talks, PM extended cordial invitation to the IMF chief to visit Pakistan at her convenience.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
