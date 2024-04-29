Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Top News

Pakistan's economic recovery in focus as PM Shehbaz meets IMF Chief in Riyadh

Web Desk
09:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2024
Pakistan's economic recovery in focus as PM Shehbaz meets IMF Chief in Riyadh
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated to fix Pakistan’s broken economy through structural reforms, strict fiscal discipline and prudent policies in meeting with International Monetary Fund MD Kristalina Georgieva.

The premier held meeting with Managing Director of global lender on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Sharif, 72, expressed commitment to put Islamabad economy back on track. He expressed gratitude to Ms. Georgieva for her support to Asian nation in securing the $3 billion Standby Arrangement from the IMF last year.

Prime Minister had meeting with Ms. Georgieva ahead of IMF Executive Board meeting which is set to be held today on Monday.

IMF chief appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif for timely securing the Standby Arrangement last year.

Two sides also discussed another IMF program to ensure that the gains made in the past year are consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remains positive. IMF MD shared her global lenders' perspective on the ongoing program. 

At the conclusion of talks, PM extended cordial invitation to the IMF chief to visit Pakistan at her convenience.

IMF board to meet on April 29 to approve $1.1b disbursement for Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Top News

09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza ...

09:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistan's economic recovery in focus as PM Shehbaz meets IMF Chief ...

04:30 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ishaq Dar appointed deputy prime minister

04:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz calls for addressing global health inequities at WEF

12:40 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie appointed as Pakistan cricket team's ...

09:24 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz chairs Pak Saudi Supreme Coordination Council Meeting in ...

Top News

08:16 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Good news for Afghan refugees in Pakistan!

09:35 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Talks with army chief and ISI DG soon, says PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

08:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

World Economic Forum: PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28

09:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to ...

04:16 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Complete independence links to economic stability, says COAS Asim ...

10:31 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Balochistan rains kill at least 22

Advertisement

Latest

10:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

ASP Sheherbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

Gold & Silver

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: