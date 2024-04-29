Pakistan's economic recovery in focus as PM Shehbaz meets IMF Chief in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated to fix Pakistan’s broken economy through structural reforms, strict fiscal discipline and prudent policies in meeting with International Monetary Fund MD Kristalina Georgieva.

The premier held meeting with Managing Director of global lender on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Sharif, 72, expressed commitment to put Islamabad economy back on track. He expressed gratitude to Ms. Georgieva for her support to Asian nation in securing the $3 billion Standby Arrangement from the IMF last year.

Prime Minister had meeting with Ms. Georgieva ahead of IMF Executive Board meeting which is set to be held today on Monday.

IMF chief appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif for timely securing the Standby Arrangement last year.

Two sides also discussed another IMF program to ensure that the gains made in the past year are consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remains positive. IMF MD shared her global lenders' perspective on the ongoing program.

At the conclusion of talks, PM extended cordial invitation to the IMF chief to visit Pakistan at her convenience.