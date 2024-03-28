Chief Justice meets PM today to discuss allegations against intelligence agencies

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJ) Qazi Faez Isa today as senior judges accused the country’s intelligence agencies of meddling in judicial matters and intimidation.

Senior judges of Islamabad High Court penned a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to look into the allegations against the military’s intelligence agency.

After the shocking revelations, Pakistan’s top judge called a full panel of 15 Supreme Court judges for a meeting to discuss the allegations.

Prime Minister Sharif, Law Minister, and Attorney General and other officials will meet Chief Justice Isa and Senior Puisne Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah at 2 pm at the apex court.

Attorney General and Law Minister also met with Justice Isa before full-court meeting on Wednesday, expressing concern about the timing of the letter.

Reports in local media suggest that premier is expected to request CJP Isa to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by IHC judges and former judge Shaukat Siddiqui.