PTI to distribute tickets from tomorrow as Imran Khan set for election campaign after eid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has announced to start distributing tickets to candidates for elections for the Punjab Assembly from tomorrow (Saturday).

The former prime minister made the announcement during a meeting at his Zaman Park residence after the Supreme Court of Pakistan scrapped an order of the Election Commission of Pakistan to put off thre elections till October 8, ordering polls on May 14 in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief has decided to launch his party’s election campaign after Eidul Fitr. The decision was taken in a meeting with PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi when ongoing political situation of the country was also discussed.

Reports said Imran Khan has also decided to file a reference against all the lawmakers involved in approval of a resolution against the top court’s verdict regarding elections.

He asked the masses to be prepared to take to the streets for the supremacy of the Constitution and save judiciary.

Speaking on the occasion, Elahi said unconstitutional resolution could not stop the implementation of the court orders. He suggested the government to stop it unconstitutional moves and announce elections in the country.