PTI to distribute tickets from tomorrow as Imran Khan set for election campaign after eid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has announced to start distributing tickets to candidates for elections for the Punjab Assembly from tomorrow (Saturday).
The former prime minister made the announcement during a meeting at his Zaman Park residence after the Supreme Court of Pakistan scrapped an order of the Election Commission of Pakistan to put off thre elections till October 8, ordering polls on May 14 in Punjab.
Meanwhile, the PTI chief has decided to launch his party’s election campaign after Eidul Fitr. The decision was taken in a meeting with PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi when ongoing political situation of the country was also discussed.
Reports said Imran Khan has also decided to file a reference against all the lawmakers involved in approval of a resolution against the top court’s verdict regarding elections.
He asked the masses to be prepared to take to the streets for the supremacy of the Constitution and save judiciary.
Speaking on the occasion, Elahi said unconstitutional resolution could not stop the implementation of the court orders. He suggested the government to stop it unconstitutional moves and announce elections in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
