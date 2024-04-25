Search

Pakistan

PTI-led opposition parties announce schedule of protests in Karachi, Faisalabad

Web Desk
08:05 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
PTI protests in Karachi and Faisalabad
Source: X

The Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced the schedule of protests in two major cities of Pakistan, Karachi and Faisalabad. 

The movement chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai announced that the first mass public gathering would be held in Karachi on May 5 and the second in Faisalabad on May 10. 

Speaking to the media on this occasion, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said the PTI would hold nationwide protests against the vote rigging in the elections, mistreatment of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi in custody, illegal arrest of the PTI leaders and workers and the trial of several PTI leaders and workers in the military courts on Friday, April 26. He appealed to people to join the PTI rallies in large numbers.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen chief Allama Nasir Abbas and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza were also present on the occasion. 

