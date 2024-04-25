PTI-led opposition parties announce schedule of protests in Karachi, Faisalabad

The Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced the schedule of protests in two major cities of Pakistan, Karachi and Faisalabad.
The movement chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai announced that the first mass public gathering would be held in Karachi on May 5 and the second in Faisalabad on May 10.
تحریک تحفظ آئین پاکستان کے پلیٹ فارم سے 5 مئی کو کراچی، 10 مئی کو فیصل آباد میں جلسہ ہوگا pic.twitter.com/fz7w268AA9— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 25, 2024
Speaking to the media on this occasion, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said the PTI would hold nationwide protests against the vote rigging in the elections, mistreatment of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi in custody, illegal arrest of the PTI leaders and workers and the trial of several PTI leaders and workers in the military courts on Friday, April 26. He appealed to people to join the PTI rallies in large numbers.
کل پورے پاکستان میں جمعے کی نماز کے بعد صوبائی حلقوں میں پرامن احتجاجی مظاہرے ہوں حالیہ الیکشنز میں ہونے والی دھاندلی،عمران خان،بشری بی بی،ہماری قید خواتین مرد حضرات ملٹری کورٹس میں جو لوگ بے گناہ قید ہے انکے ساتھ جو سلوک کیا جارہا ہے اسکے خلاف! پوری قوم سے اپیل ہے کہ وہ کل ضرور… pic.twitter.com/Q4k652HRKr— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 25, 2024
Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen chief Allama Nasir Abbas and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza were also present on the occasion.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
