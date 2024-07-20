4G, 3G mobile data users facing WhatsApp disruption in Pakistan

Search

Pakistan

05:36 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The users of mobile phone data in Pakistan are facing disruption in WhatsApp, a widely-used mobile messaging app for smart phones such as the iPhone and Android phones, it emerged on Saturday. 

Reports claimed that the users of 4G and 3G are facing problem while sharing notes, photos and documents to other WhatsApp user. 

They said the users have been facing the disruption since yesterday, adding that the companies are yet to issue a statement in this regard. 

On the other hand, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it had not received any complaints in this regard. 

It said they are looking into the matter after it was highlighted by media. 

Downdetector has also received complaints about WhasApp outage with most of the complaints were lodged at 11:00 am today. 

