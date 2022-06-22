Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passes away in Karachi
Former Pakistani President and PPP leader Asif Zardari’s mother, Zarine Ara, passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

The deceased was Hakim Ali Zardari's second wife and grandmother of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Reports in the media said the deceased was undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital for several weeks.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari canceled his visit to Lahore due to the deteriorating health of his grandmother.

More to follow…

