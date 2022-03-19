PPP moves court for registration of case against PTI workers who stormed Sindh House
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has moved a local court in the country’s federal capital for registration of a case against the attack on Sindh House by ruling party workers.
Reports in local media said PPP leader Qadir Mandokhail on Saturday filed a petition seeking to register a case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who barged into the building located in the Red Zone ahead of voting on the joint opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The petitioner maintained that they approached Islamabad Secretariat Police Station but no case has been registered so far due to pressure from the federal government.
Mandokhail further mentioned that the Secretariat Police Station SHO had released most of the accused who entered the Sindh House, knocking down the main gate. He termed the attack as an attempt to spread 'terrorism' in the capital ahead of a no-trust vote.
Earlier, two PTI lawmakers Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan along with scores of PTI members staged a protest against the disgruntled party MNAs. The protest later turned violent when the demonstrators broke the gate open and stormed inside the Sindh House.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations and avoid confrontation with the opposition parties, saying it was needed for the public to differentiate between good and bad.
Two lawmakers held as PTI workers storm Sindh ... 07:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a violent protest outside Sindh House in ...
Addressing a ceremony, the premier said some of our people got emotional and reached Sindh House. I tell them that peaceful protest is their legal right but don't resort to violence.
CJP Umar Ata Bandial takes notice of PTI workers' ... 01:00 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday took suo moto notice of an attack carried out by PTI ...
