Pakistan reports 375 new Covid cases, one death

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 375 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity recorded below two percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Sunday said that one person died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,329. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,521,888.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 506. Pakistan conducted a total of 33,225 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 286 patients have recovered from the contagious virus in last 24 hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,475,759.

As many as 573,579 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,393 in Punjab, 218,629 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,951 in Islamabad, 35,458 in Balochistan, 43,214 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,666 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced lifting all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.