Two lawmakers held as PTI workers storm Sindh House in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a violent protest outside Sindh House in Islamabad, breaking open its main gate and raising slogans against the party lawmakers who ditched Prime Minister Imran Khan days before vote on the no-trust move against him.

The protesting PTI workers tried to get physical with the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who they say have "sold their conscience for money" and are now hiding in Sindh House to avoid any action from the government.

Islamabad Police took action against the protesters and arrested PTI MNAs Fahim Khan and Attaullah Niazi and 12 activists of the ruling party.

Raja Riaz

In Faisalabad, PTI workers and members of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) protested against MNA Raja Riaz at Zila Council Chowk. The protesters called upon Riaz to resign from the party. As a result, a heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the MNA's house for his security.

Noor Alam Khan

Amid all this political chaos, disgruntled PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan said he was receiving threats from unknown phone numbers. He took to Twitter to share this information with the public.

He wrote, "Receiving threats telling me what we did with Benazir Bhutto shaheed and Bashirbilour shaheed will do with you and your three sons I saved others numbers who have given threats present leadership will be responsible."

Maryam Nawaz

Responding to reports of an attack on Sindh House by PTI workers, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the ruling party could not save its government but it should try to save its dignity, whatever is left.

حکومت تو نہیں بچا سکتے انشاءاللّہ، مگر اگر کوئی بچی کھچی عزت ہے تو وہی بچا کے نکل جاؤ بھائی! آپ ایک منتخب حکومت تو ہو نہیں کہ ڈٹ جاو اس لیے اب غنڈہ گردی کا ہی آپشن رہ گیا ہے پر یہ بھی ہمیشہ الٹا ہی پڑتا ہے! https://t.co/6ihS9I0Y6b — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 18, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry

Reacting to the developments taking place in the federal capital, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Sindh House was situated in a "sensitive area" in the proximity of the Chief Justice House, Ministers' Colony, and residences of other important personalities.

He advised the opposition parties to shift the "lotas" to some other place because it would not be possible for the government to stop the protesting PTI workers from reaching Sindh House.