Pakistan's PM Imran calls for further deepening bilateral ties with Nigeria
Web Desk
08:23 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for further deepening of bilateral trade and business ties with Nigeria, according to the state broadcaster. 

He made these remarks in a meeting with Nigerian Defence Minister Major General (r) Bashir Salihi Magashi, who called on the Pakistani premier in Islamabad on Friday.

Talking to him, the premier appreciated the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence, security and counter-terrorism.

He also highlighted his vision of 'Engage Africa' policy which aims to expand diplomatic footprint and advance trade and investment partnerships with the African continent.

Khan lauded the unanimous adoption of landmark resolution by the UN General Assembly on declaring 15th March as the 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia.'

This recognition by the General Assembly will help combating the contemporary challenges of racism, discrimination and violence against Muslims and promoting interfaith harmony, he added.

