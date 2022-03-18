Top Pakistani general meets German, Swiss defence officials on Europe tour
Web Desk
09:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Top Pakistani general meets German, Swiss defence officials on Europe tour
Source: ISPR
Share

BERLIN – Pakistan's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on German Chief of Defence Forces, General Eberhard ZORN during an official visit to Germany, the military's media wing said on Friday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of bilateral professional interest, including further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries, were discussed in the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together for peace, security and stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Later, General Nadeem Raza visited Switzerland and called on Chief of Swiss Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Thomas SUSSLI.

They reviewed the full gamut of bilateral defence relations and exchanged views on global and regional security environment and enhanced military and defence cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

General Nadeem Raza also visited Geneva Center for Security Policy, where he highlighted the security perspective of Pakistan on geo-strategic situation of the region, with emphasis on Afghanistan.

More From This Category
Pakistan's PM Imran calls for further deepening ...
08:23 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine arrives ...
08:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Two lawmakers held as PTI workers storm Sindh ...
07:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
PM Imran, Bilawal Bhutto greet Hindus on Holi in ...
05:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
'English opens the doors of dialogue and ...
04:32 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
World Bank, ADB's Pakistan offices to remain ...
03:51 PM | 18 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans react as Atif Aslam's new song for Coke Studio Season 14 goes trending
11:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr