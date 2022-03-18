Top Pakistani general meets German, Swiss defence officials on Europe tour

BERLIN – Pakistan's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on German Chief of Defence Forces, General Eberhard ZORN during an official visit to Germany, the military's media wing said on Friday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of bilateral professional interest, including further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries, were discussed in the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together for peace, security and stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Later, General Nadeem Raza visited Switzerland and called on Chief of Swiss Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Thomas SUSSLI.

They reviewed the full gamut of bilateral defence relations and exchanged views on global and regional security environment and enhanced military and defence cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

General Nadeem Raza also visited Geneva Center for Security Policy, where he highlighted the security perspective of Pakistan on geo-strategic situation of the region, with emphasis on Afghanistan.