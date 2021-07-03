Nigeria thanks Pakistan for support in war against terrorism

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Nigeria, called on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, said ISPR in a statement.

Chairman JCSC also had separate meetings with Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Retd), Defence Minister, General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff and Chiefs of the Tri-Services.

Matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meetings.

President conveyed his feelings of high esteem for Pakistan Armed Forces. He specially thanked Pakistan and its Armed Forces for their consistent support to Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

Chairman JCSC also reiterated that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Nigeria.

Nigerian military and political leadership unanimously conveyed complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan.

They also mentioned that the JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria.

Earlier upon arrival Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Nigerian Armed Forces.