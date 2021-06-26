World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen Nadeem

World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen Nadeem
RAWALPINDI – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, said that the world must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures and take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking on an occasion related to Course Commissioning Parade of 115th Midshipmen and 23rd SSC that was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), PNS RAHBAR, Manora Island, Karachi on Saturday.

General Nadeem Raza was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff was also present at the parade.

The commissioning contingent also included midshipmen from Royal Saudi Naval Force and Bahrain Defence Forces.

Chairman JCSC congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of the training and becoming guardians of Pakistan’s maritime frontiers.

CJCSC said that Pakistan is committed to peace and today, the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism.

CJCSC also gave awards to the distinction holders. Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Miraj Khalid Khan for his overall best performance.

Midshipman Hamza Malik was awarded Sword of Honour, Officer Cadet Huzaifa Javed Niazi won CJCSC Gold Medal, Midshipman Aziq Baig clinched the Academy’s Dirk whereas Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Humera Maryam.

Midshipman Nayef Ebrahim Mohamed Ebrahim Alsayyah from Bahrain Defence Forces won Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal.

Earlier, upon arrival, CJCSC was received by Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy.

