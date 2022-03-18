Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine arrives in Poland

ISLAMABAD – Two Pakistani planes full of emergency relief supplies arrived in Poland late Thursday night, en route Ukraine, the Pakistan Embassy in Poland has confirmed, amid one of the worst refugee crises in Europe since the World War II.

“Second C-130 carrying humanitarian assistance for Ukraine has arrived at Lublin Airport, Poland. Pakistan Embassy in Poland is handing over relief cargo to Polish Government Strategic Reserve Agency,” Pakistan’s embassy in Poland said in tweet.

This week, Pakistan’s federal cabinet approved aid of about Rs60 million ($335,000) as an "expression of solidarity" with the Ukrainian people.

Islamabad has not condemned last month's Russian invasion of Ukraine despite immense pressure from the United States and European countries.

So far, more than three million have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.