It is India vs Pakistan once again in Asia Cup?

The rivalry between Pakistan and India in sports, especially cricket, is very well known and matches between these traditional rivals pull crowd like no other game does.

There are reports that Pakistan and India will come face to face once again in Asia Cup 2022.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after its AGM has announced that the Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Sri Lanka between August 27 and September 11 this year.

The tournament will be held in T20 format as there is ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled later this year. The Qualifiers for the Asia Cup 2022 will be played from August 20, 2022 onwards.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will have six teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifying team. The Qualifier tournament will be played between UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong, who progressed from the 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20.

India will come into the tournament as defending champion after having won the title in 2018. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the 15th edition of Asia Cup.