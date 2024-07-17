Has Pakistan blocked Facebook after X? details inside

ISLAMABAD – A number of users in Pakistan have complained of facing interruption while accessing the Facebook amid ongoing suspension of X, formerly Twitter, in the country.

However, Facebook parent company Meta has not verified the complaints, saying the social media platform is available across the South Asian country.

Complaints claimed that that they failed to access their Facebook accounts on night between July 16 and 17, local media reported.

A number of users also questioned if the social media platform has been blocked by the Pakistani government or its from the service provider company.

It is recalled that the Punjab government had asked the interior ministry to suspend the YouTube and Facebook and other social media platforms during Muharram 6 to 11 in order to prevent circulation of hatred content.

However, the proposal was not accepted by the federal government.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also not issued any statement in this regard.