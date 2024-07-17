Has Pakistan blocked Facebook after X? details inside

ISLAMABAD – A number of users in Pakistan have complained of facing interruption while accessing the Facebook amid ongoing suspension of X, formerly Twitter, in the country.
However, Facebook parent company Meta has not verified the complaints, saying the social media platform is available across the South Asian country.
Complaints claimed that that they failed to access their Facebook accounts on night between July 16 and 17, local media reported.
A number of users also questioned if the social media platform has been blocked by the Pakistani government or its from the service provider company.
It is recalled that the Punjab government had asked the interior ministry to suspend the YouTube and Facebook and other social media platforms during Muharram 6 to 11 in order to prevent circulation of hatred content.
However, the proposal was not accepted by the federal government.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also not issued any statement in this regard.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
You can copy and paste this code into an HTML file to view the table in a web browser.
4o
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.