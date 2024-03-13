Today Sehri and Iftar Time in Pakistan – 13th March 2024

Holy Month of Ramadan continues in Pakistan, and Muslims observe fasting during the day and the prayers at night to rake in blessings of Allah SWT. Fasting in this month is one of pillars of Islam, and is believed to purify the soul, maintain self-discipline, and create opportunities to extend helping hands.
On March 13, 2024, Pakistanis observe a second fast. Sehri and Iftar timings vary in different cities due to differences in geographical location and daylight hours.
|City
|Sehri Time Today
|Iftar Time Today
|Islamabad
|4:59 AM
|6:14 PM
|Lahore
|4:55 AM
|6:09 PM
|Karachi
|5:28 AM
|6:40 PM
|Peshawar
|5:05 AM
|6:20 PM
|Quetta
|5:25 AM
|6:39 PM
|Faisalabad
|5:00 AM
|6:14 PM
|Multan
|5:07 AM
|6:21 PM
|Bahawalpur
|5:07 AM
|6:20 PM
|Gujranwala
|5:00 AM
|6:15 PM
|Hyderabad
|5:22 AM
|6:35 PM
|Sukkur
|5:19 AM
|6:32 PM
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
