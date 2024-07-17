Pakistan Navy holds training exercise for officers, cadets of Royal Saudi Forces

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy conducted a sea training exercise for officers and cadets of the Royal Saudi Navy Forces, describing that the collaboration underscored the multifaceted defense relations between the two Muslim countries.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed robust collaboration in military training. Saudi Navy Officers and Cadets frequently undergo training at various PN training units, Ships & Naval Squadrons,” the Pakistan Navy said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“In a recent episode, 96 x Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) trainees from the King Fahad Naval Academy completed comprehensive sea training. They went through modules of tactics, weapon handling, combat training, navigation, naval operations and seamanship. A familiarization tour to Naval Aviation was also arranged.”

The training exercise “serves as a testament to the mutual commitment to enhance military capabilities and strategic cooperation, reflecting a shared vision for sustained military excellence and cooperation,” Pakistan Navy said.