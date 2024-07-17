Babar Azam claims top spot in ICC ODI rankings

In the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings update, New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson holds the top position with 859 points in the Test format, while Pakistan's Babar Azam secures the third position with 768 points.

In ODIs, Babar Azam leads the charts with 824 points, followed closely by Shai Hope with 801 points in second place.

Similarly, in T20Is, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hold strong positions with 755 and 746 points respectively, securing third and fourth places.

England's Joe Root maintains a strong presence across formats, ranked second in ODIs with 840 points and fourth in Tests with 768 points. Steve Smith of Australia follows closely in ODIs with 757 points, securing the fifth position.

Harry Brook of England advanced to 7th place in the Test batsmen rankings after a three-spot rise, while his teammate Zak Crawley moved up to 13th place with a similar improvement in the rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India continues to dominate the Test bowlers' rankings, holding the top position, while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi remains in 9th place.

James Anderson of England concluded his illustrious Test career ranked 8th, leaving a significant mark on the sport.

These rankings reflect the dynamic performances of players across formats, highlighting their contributions to the sport at the international level.