Haris Rauf and Babar Azam share their spiritual journey with fans

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Haris Rauf are taking a spiritual trip to Saudi Arabia during the holy month of Ramadan as they have shared photos from Mecca and Madinah.

Taking to Twitter, Babar shared a picture from Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) for his fans. He wrote a poetic line in the caption, praising the last Prophet (PBUH).

بعد از خدا بزرگ توئی قصہ مختصرـ pic.twitter.com/n1dSdLKF0I — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 30, 2023

Both the cricketers took a break ahead of the all-important home series against New Zealand, starting the next month.

Haris Rauf also took to Twitter and shared her photos from Holy Kaaba.