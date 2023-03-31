Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's 'Tere Bin' trends #1 on Indian YouTube

Blockbuster Pakistani drama serial Tere Bin has broken yet another record. The Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali starrer television serial with its high TRP and a huge fan base has become the No 1 trend on YouTube in India, cementing its position among one of the cult classic drama serials produced by the Pakistani drama industry to date.

Produced by Seventh Sky Entertainment, Tere Bin has been topping Pakistani digital platforms. Not only in Pakistan, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi co-stars' latest offering is a huge hit in India and other countries as well.

The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, Zaidi and Wahaj as Meerab and Murtasim, has been appreciated and loved by millions of fans across nations and multiple platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Tere Bin boasts an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom.