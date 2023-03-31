Search

Salman Khan, SRK set to film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in 2024

Noor Fatima 02:42 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
For millions of diehard fans of 'Badshaah' and 'Sultan' of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively — there is a treat that could make their day!

After the Wanted star made a special cameo in SRK's blockbuster Pathaan, fans have been wanting a Tiger vs Pathaan face-off, and their wishes may be coming true.

According to multiple media outlets, an action flick based on the narrative of 'Tiger' (played by Salman Khan) versus 'Pathaan' (played by Shah Rukh Khan) is being planned by filmmakers. What's more exciting is that both Khans will be featured opposite each other in Aditya Chopra's spy universe in yet another action-packed offering.

While much of the project's details have been kept under wraps and the lead actors are tight-lipped about it, sources suggest that Karan Arjun co-stars will commence shooting in January 2024.

According to an Indian media outlet, "YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wraps because this is the biggest Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film!"

But before both Khans share the screen, the Don actor will be appearing as ‘Pathaan’ in Salman Khan’s latest offering Tiger 3.

A source revealed, "Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3, they will be involved in some mind-blowing action. When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, fans went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beating their antagonists to a pulp. Now, it's time for King Khan to repay the compliment in Tiger 3 and we expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow our minds.”

It has also been reported that the filmmakers are constructing a huge set for the highly-anticipated Salman-SRK scene in Tiger 3 and that will take 45 days to build. 

To date, Aditya Chopra’s spy universe has seen Salman Khan as Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Chopra's spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It continued with War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The next sequence will be Tiger 3 due a release in November starring Kaif as Zoya Humaini and Emraan Hashmi as the protagonist. 

In the Tiger franchise, Khan plays Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, who belongs to the Indian intelligence agency RAW, and Kaif plays Zoya Humaini from Pakistan’s ISI.

In War, Roshan essays a rogue RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Shroff acts as his protégé, Khalid Rahmani.

In Pathaan, SRK plays the exiled RAW agent, Pathaan, and Padukone aces ISI agent Rubina Mohsin.

SRK and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Pathaan’ rewrites Indian box office history

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

