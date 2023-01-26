SRK and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Pathaan’ rewrites Indian box office history

Despite facing protests and threats of violence, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer film Pathan has made history with its first-day box office collection.

This marks SRK's comeback to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus, and it seems that his fans are eagerly embracing his return.

Bollywood Hungama reports that on Wednesday, "Pathan" made an earth-shattering opening at the box office in India. The adjectives fall short to define the euphoria generated by Shah Rukh Khan on January 25, as it’s a full house all across the board despite a massive release on over 5,250 screens.

The official figures are in and the movie earned around INR54 crore net on day 1, with an additional INR1.50 crore coming in from the dubbed versions. With these figures, ‘Pathaan’ has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ (INR 50 crore) and Yash’s ‘KGF: 2’ Hindi (INR52 crore). The film has earned huge figures from the Mumbai and Pune markets but has underperformed in Gujarat / Saurashtra.

But it has just begun to break these records and many more are on their way. The YRF film will be targeting to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the box office in India and attain the blockbuster tag in the long run.