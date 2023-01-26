Search

ECP proposes to hold elections in Punjab, KP in April

08:39 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
ECP proposes to hold elections in Punjab, KP in April
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed holding of elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in April.

ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan has sent separate letters to the governors of both provinces, suggesting them elections of Punjab assembly elections should be held between April 9 to 13, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly’s between April 15 and 17.

Historically, the provincial assemblies elections are held along with the National Assembly polls in the South Asian country, but the top electoral body is bound to hold polls within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which was in power in both provinces, dissolved the assemblies earlier this month as its Chairman Imran Khan has putting pressure on the coalition government to call snap elections in Centre since his ouster as prime minister through no-confidence vote.

