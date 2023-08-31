Two runways at Karachi airport to stay closed, confirms Civil Aviation Authority

KARACHI - The runways at the Karachi International Airport would remain shut, it was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday.

The authority confirmed that the runways would be closed due to cracks which could trigger safety concerns for flight operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced that runways 25-L and 7-R at the Karachi International Airport are in dilapidated condition requiring immediate repair work.

To address the issue, CAA has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) according to which the runways would be closed on a daily basis for some time for the next five months.

It bears mentioning that the other runways at the airport would keep functioning in the meantime but the ones mentioned above would not be available for use.

“During the period of runway’s closure, flights will land on alternate or secondary runway,” the Authority informed.

Karachi International Airport is amongst the three airports of the country handling major flight operations, the other two being Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and Islamabad International Airport.