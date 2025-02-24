Pakistan braces for rains, snowfall ahead of Ramadan amid new weather system

ISLAMABAD – Met Office warned of heavy rainfall and snowfall across Pakistan, advises caution for those planning to travel in coming days.

In its advisory, PMD said a strong westerly wave is expected to bring rain and snowfall across from February 24. the weather system will grip the northern regions by February 25, continuing until March 2.

The western parts of the country, particularly in Balochistan, are forecast to experience rain and snowfall in areas like Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Harnai, Zhob, and Musakhel, from today through February 26. Light rainfall is also expected in the Sindh districts of Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Sukkur on February 25 and 26.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will experience widespread rain and snowfall on the hills from February 25 to March 2, with occasional gaps. KP is also in for widespread rain, with snowfall in mountainous areas, from the night of February 24 to March 1.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain will be accompanied by heavy winds while Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas will receive snow from February 25 to March 1. Rainfall is expected in several cities, including Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and T.T. Singh, from February 25 to 28. Further rain is expected in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and other cities from February 25 to 27.

The ongoing rain could lead to flash floods, particularly in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. The combination of heavy rainfall and snow may also result in landslides in hilly areas across the country.