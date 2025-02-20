Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Rain ends long dry spell in Lahore, parts of Pakistan; more showers expected

Rain Ends Long Dry Spell In Lahore Parts Of Pakistan More Showers Expected

LAHORE – Relief for Lahore residents from dry spell, as parts of regions received moderate showers on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed respite.

The metropolis experienced a much-needed spell of rain bringing a refreshing chill. The light to heavy rainfall, which began on Wednesday, continued overnight, providing much-needed relief to residents who have been battling poor air quality due to the prolonged dry weather.

After rain, the temperature hovers around 14-15 degrees and it can hit 18°C, and later came down.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the rain will continue until on Thursday as a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist in the upper parts.

The showers however disrupted Lahore electric supply, leading to power outages across several areas. Multiple feeders tripped due to the combination of rain and technical issues, frustrating many residents.

The ongoing rain has brought much-needed relief, but residents and travelers alike are urged to stay cautious, especially as the chill persists and the weather continues to change.

Met Office also warned of heavy snowfall which can cause road closure, slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, and Neelum valley.

Lahore weather update: Rain forecast for next week

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Euro EUR 291.25 294
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 308 310.77
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.35
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search