Rain ends long dry spell in Lahore, parts of Pakistan; more showers expected

LAHORE – Relief for Lahore residents from dry spell, as parts of regions received moderate showers on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed respite.

The metropolis experienced a much-needed spell of rain bringing a refreshing chill. The light to heavy rainfall, which began on Wednesday, continued overnight, providing much-needed relief to residents who have been battling poor air quality due to the prolonged dry weather.

After rain, the temperature hovers around 14-15 degrees and it can hit 18°C, and later came down.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the rain will continue until on Thursday as a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist in the upper parts.

The showers however disrupted Lahore electric supply, leading to power outages across several areas. Multiple feeders tripped due to the combination of rain and technical issues, frustrating many residents.

The ongoing rain has brought much-needed relief, but residents and travelers alike are urged to stay cautious, especially as the chill persists and the weather continues to change.

Met Office also warned of heavy snowfall which can cause road closure, slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, and Neelum valley.