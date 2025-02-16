Lahore weather update: Rain forecast for next week

: After a prolonged dry spell, Lahore woke up to a light drizzle this morning, bringing a refreshing change to the weather. Several areas, including Mall Road, Gulberg, and Canal Road, experienced early morning showers, accompanied by a cool breeze that led to a noticeable drop in temperature.

Despite the brief rainfall, the rest of the day remained dry, with temperatures hovering around 20°C during the afternoon and expected to dip to 11°C at night.

More Rain Expected Next Week

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lahore and surrounding areas can anticipate more rainfall next week as a new weather system is set to enter the country. While most of Pakistan will experience cold and dry conditions over the next 24 hours, Lahore’s weather is expected to turn cooler, with increased chances of rain in the coming days.

The forecast also predicts light rain and snowfall in parts of northern Pakistan, particularly in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, due to a shallow westerly wave expected to reach the region by tomorrow.

Weekend Weather Outlook

On Saturday, most parts of the country will continue to experience cold and dry conditions, with very cold temperatures in hilly regions at night. Light rain and snowfall are likely in isolated areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Similar weather patterns are expected on Sunday, with light showers and snowfall possible in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Northwestern Balochistan.

As Lahore prepares for upcoming showers, residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during rainfall.