School timings in Karachi changed due to cold weather

KARACHI – The Sindh education department has rescheduled school timings in Karachi in view of cold weather conditions in the port city.

According to a notification, the new timing for schools will be 8:30am. Authorities have informed the administration of all private and public schools in this regard.

The rescheduled timings will remain in effect till March 31, the notification said.

The Met department predicted that cold wave would continue across the province, including in Karachi, till January 29 with mercury dropping to six to 2 degrees Celsius.

The port city on Thursday recorded 77 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, the lowest temperature in Karachi.