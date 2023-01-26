State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves plunge to nearly 9-year low

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have further fallen to $3.7 billion, its lowest levels since February 2014, as the country’s economic crisis worsen in recent weeks.
The reserves held by the central bank have been persistently shrinking since the beginning of the current fiscal year as data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan revealed that it dropped a massive $923 million to $3.7 billion.
With the new data update, the liquid foreign reserves held by the dollar starved country stood at $9.5 billion and foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.8 billion, painting a gloomy picture of the economy as the country’s top leader approaching foreign leaders and lenders amid the panic.
The foreign exchange reserves fell to lowest in last decade as the country grapples with a severe economic crunch, striving to revive the IMF bailout programme.
Pakistan’s forex reserves stood at nearly $18 billion last year but continued to shrink as talks on the IMF ninth review remained stalled in recent months.
Lately, the US-based lender said that its mission will visit Islamabad at the end of January to continue discussions under the ninth Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review.
The country of over 220 million is battling the worst economic crisis in recent times and is in dire need of foreign aid to cut its current account deficit besides having enough reserves to pay the debt.
Amid the dilapidating reserves, and unprecedented inflation, global rating agencies cut the long-term sovereign credit rating of the South Asian nation by one notch to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B’ showing a weakening of the country’s external, fiscal and economic metrics.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|253.4
|255.15
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
