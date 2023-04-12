Matric exams schedule for Karachi announced

KARACHI — The Board of Secondary Education Karachi has released the timetable for the annual examination of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part-I and II.

Matriculation examinations are scheduled to begin on May 8, according to the timetable made public by the board on Wednesday.

General groups exams will take place in the evening and the Science group exams in the morning.

Chairman of the Matric board stated that the roll number slips would be released soon.

Admit cards for private candidates will be sent to their home address, regular candidates can obtain paper copies of their roll number slips from their schools.