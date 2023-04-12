Search

Pearl the chihuahua declared as world’s shortest dog by Guinness World Records

Web Desk 04:49 PM | 12 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Guinness World Records recently announced that a chihuahua named Pearl has been recognized as the world's shortest-living dog.

The Crystal Creek animal hospital in Orlando, Florida, where Pearl was born, used a special dog-measuring wicket to determine that she measures just under 3.6 inches (9.14cm) tall and 5 inches (12.7cm) long. These dimensions make Pearl shorter than a standard television remote and about the same length as a dollar bill.

Pearl's owner, Vanesa Semler, said in a statement published by Guinness that Pearl weighed less than an ounce when she was born in September 2020, shortly before the death of Miracle Milly, Pearl's mother's identical sister who previously held the record. Pearl has since gained weight and currently weighs 1.22 lbs (553g), thanks in part to her love of high-quality food, such as chicken and salmon.

Semler and her dog recently appeared on the set of the Guinness World Records' televised talent show in Milan, where Pearl remained calm and collected despite the audience's applause.

According to Semler, Pearl is "a bit of a diva" and is barely taller than a teacup, but remains "a child at heart" despite approaching her third birthday. Pearl is also the smallest of Semler's four dogs.

Dr Giovanni Vergel, Pearl's veterinarian, measured her three times in quick succession at the Crystal Creek clinic, taking each measurement from the base of her front to the top of the ridge between her shoulder blades in a straight vertical line before reporting his findings to Guinness.

Pearl's record is just the latest in a string of accolades for chihuahuas, with a 23-year-old chihuahua mix named Spike previously being recognized as the world's oldest dog, and a 30-year-old livestock guard dog from Portugal named Bobi taking that title away from Spike.

