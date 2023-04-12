Pearl the chihuahua declared as world’s shortest dog by Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records recently announced that a chihuahua named Pearl has been recognized as the world's shortest-living dog.
The Crystal Creek animal hospital in Orlando, Florida, where Pearl was born, used a special dog-measuring wicket to determine that she measures just under 3.6 inches (9.14cm) tall and 5 inches (12.7cm) long. These dimensions make Pearl shorter than a standard television remote and about the same length as a dollar bill.
Pearl's owner, Vanesa Semler, said in a statement published by Guinness that Pearl weighed less than an ounce when she was born in September 2020, shortly before the death of Miracle Milly, Pearl's mother's identical sister who previously held the record. Pearl has since gained weight and currently weighs 1.22 lbs (553g), thanks in part to her love of high-quality food, such as chicken and salmon.
Semler and her dog recently appeared on the set of the Guinness World Records' televised talent show in Milan, where Pearl remained calm and collected despite the audience's applause.
According to Semler, Pearl is "a bit of a diva" and is barely taller than a teacup, but remains "a child at heart" despite approaching her third birthday. Pearl is also the smallest of Semler's four dogs.
Pearl doesn't even stand 10 centimetres off the ground https://t.co/8lVcgmMOXs— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 11, 2023
Dr Giovanni Vergel, Pearl's veterinarian, measured her three times in quick succession at the Crystal Creek clinic, taking each measurement from the base of her front to the top of the ridge between her shoulder blades in a straight vertical line before reporting his findings to Guinness.
Pearl's record is just the latest in a string of accolades for chihuahuas, with a 23-year-old chihuahua mix named Spike previously being recognized as the world's oldest dog, and a 30-year-old livestock guard dog from Portugal named Bobi taking that title away from Spike.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.15
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.95
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.