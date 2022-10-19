Guinness World Records declares Monday 'worst day of the week'

Being the first day of the work week in most countries of the world, Monday gives many people jitters.

It puts people in the grind again after a stress-free weekend off from work. There are many jokes about getting to work on Monday, with social media users finding the day extremely slow and boring.

And now the Guinness World Records has taken into cognizance the hatred against Monday, designating it the 'worst day of the week'. This means you can officially blame Monday for your grumpiness.

"We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week," Guinness World Records said on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week

— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

Twitter users were happy that someone finally recognised this. The official page of Angry Birds character Red commented on GWR's tweet saying, "Took you long enough".

GWR responded, "Ikr (I know right)".

"I take mondays off just for this reason," said another user.

GWR called him "smart".

Another one asked it to rename Wednesday saying it sound weird.

Many influencers and celebrities keep posting content to take away the 'Monday Blues' of their followers. Among them is industrialist Anand Mahindra who also gives advice on life goals to his followers.