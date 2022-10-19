Farhan Saeed wins hearts with new BTS video

With the spectacular trailer release, the film Tich Button trailer premiere turned out to be a glitzy affair with enough pretty faces and their fans under one roof including Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed and Iman Aly.

The Mere Humsafar actor, who has been labelled the 'King of Romance' by many, has shared some fun BTS from the sets of Tich Button.

Needless to say, the fun BTS video is leaving fans super excited for the movie. ' The vibe was Unreal ❤️ #tichbutton ! ‘Trailer releases today ‘

My insta fam , spread about our film as much as you can , gift me this ❤️My twitter family, trend it for us , gift it to me ❤️Everyone everywhere show love ❤️' read the caption.

On the work front, Farhan Saeed has been praised for his performance in the drama serials Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum.