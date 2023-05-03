Inside Madiha Imam's intimate Nikkah ceremony

Madiha Imam, one of the talented actors in the Pakistani television industry, has won the hearts of millions of fans with her exceptional acting skills and charming personality.

With her innocent face and natural acting skills, Madiha has become a fan favourite. Her onscreen chemistry with Wahaj Ali in Ishq Jalebi was particularly loved by viewers, making it one of the most popular Ramadan dramas on Geo TV. The actress is known for her ability to portray serious characters with depth and sincerity, and her pairing with Bilal Abbas Khan in Dil E Momin was adored by fans.

Recently, she tied the knot in an intimate family event with Moji Basar, a well-known filmmaker who has produced several prominent films, including The Sick (2018) and Lukachuppi (2019), where he served as the production manager. In addition to his filmmaking abilities, Moji is also a talented singer.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a carousel of heartwarming images of the lovebirds with the caption "Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives ✨"

The bride was adorned in a stunning traditional sleeveless red lehenga with intricate golden patterns, accentuated by an elegant necklace. On the other hand, the groom looked dapper in an off-white kurta paired with a waistcoat.

Following the post, fans and celebrities alike extended their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.

On the work front, Imam has starred in several notable dramas, including Dhaani, Muqaddar, Zakham, Dushman E Jaan, and Baba Jani. She will next be seen in Neelofar.