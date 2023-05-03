Inside Madiha Imam's intimate Nikkah ceremony

Madiha Imam, one of the talented actors in the Pakistani television industry, has won the hearts of millions of fans with her exceptional acting skills and charming personality.
With her innocent face and natural acting skills, Madiha has become a fan favourite. Her onscreen chemistry with Wahaj Ali in Ishq Jalebi was particularly loved by viewers, making it one of the most popular Ramadan dramas on Geo TV. The actress is known for her ability to portray serious characters with depth and sincerity, and her pairing with Bilal Abbas Khan in Dil E Momin was adored by fans.
Recently, she tied the knot in an intimate family event with Moji Basar, a well-known filmmaker who has produced several prominent films, including The Sick (2018) and Lukachuppi (2019), where he served as the production manager. In addition to his filmmaking abilities, Moji is also a talented singer.
Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a carousel of heartwarming images of the lovebirds with the caption "Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives ✨"
The bride was adorned in a stunning traditional sleeveless red lehenga with intricate golden patterns, accentuated by an elegant necklace. On the other hand, the groom looked dapper in an off-white kurta paired with a waistcoat.
Following the post, fans and celebrities alike extended their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.
On the work front, Imam has starred in several notable dramas, including Dhaani, Muqaddar, Zakham, Dushman E Jaan, and Baba Jani. She will next be seen in Neelofar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
