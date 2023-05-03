Zelensky denies Ukraine attacked Putin or Moscow

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Moscow's assertion that Kyiv had intended to attack the Kremlin and declared that his nation will soon launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces on its own turf.

Zelensky said he was concerned about defending Ukraine's own cities and villages against the Russian invasion that began about 15 months ago while speaking at a press conference in Finland, NATO's newest member.

Zelensky declared, "We fight on our turf. We don't target Putin or Moscow, it's pretty straightforward. It's in Russia's interests to accuse Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin. Russia hasn't won anything. He (Putin) can no longer motivate his society, and he can’t just send his troops to their death anymore.''

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said it has foiled an assassination attempt carried out by the Ukraine on President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s office in a statement said Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight intended to target the Kremlin residence of the Russian president. It said the drones were shot down using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, RT reported.

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” it added.