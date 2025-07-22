BISE Lahore Board 10th Class Matric Results 2025 – Check Results Online

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is set to announce Matric (10th class) exam results on July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM as more than 2.5 lac students are waiting for Thursday.

Position holders will be declared a day earlier on Wednesday, July 23 at 4 PM, offering celebration time for top achievers before the general results release 10th Class Result.

Check Matric Result Online

Students can check their results through multiple official and trusted channels:

BISE Lahore Official Results Website

Go to bieslahore.com/check-result/

Enter your roll number, select Matric Part II (Annual) – 2025, then hit “View Result”

BISE Lahore Main Portal

Visit bieslahore.com/result/ and follow similar steps to get your result

Check Result by SMS

You can also check result by sending your Roll Number to 800291.

Other Punjab boards including Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and DG Khan will also announce results of 10th Class on July 24.