GB Floods: Pak Army clears Skardu Roads, aids over 200 stranded tourists

ISLAMABAD – A large-scale rescue and relief operation is being conducted by Pakistan Army in Gilgit-Baltistan and other northern regions in wake of torrential rains and devastating landslides that have claimed multiple lives, stranded thousands of tourists, and caused widespread destruction.

Engineering teams of Pakistan Army worked tirelessly through the night to clear critical routes, including the Skardu-Deosai road and key access points to Sadpara Mountaineering School and Sadpara village. Heavy machinery was deployed to reopen vital roads blocked by landslides, allowing stranded civilians and tourists to move to safer areas.

Army personnel also conducted aerial relief missions, delivering food packets to around 400 tourists trapped on Sadpara Road in Skardu. Their swift response has drawn praise from local residents and tourists, who commended the professionalism and humanitarian spirit of the armed forces.

Ongoing rainfall and sudden cloudbursts across Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday triggered massive landslides and flash floods, complicating rescue efforts. The Karakoram Highway, a lifeline to the northern areas, has been closed to vehicular traffic, while roads in Deosai, Skardu, and Babusar Top remain blocked.

A tragic landslide at Babusar Top buried a tourist vehicle, resulting in three fatalities and several missing persons. In Chilas, floodwaters from the Thak Nullah swept away three individuals, including a woman.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that at least 15 points on the Babusar Top road were blocked due to landslides. Thousands of tourists stranded in Chilas and adjoining areas have been relocated to safer locations.

In Swat’s Madyan tehsil, three brothers were killed when a landslide buried their house in the Shinko area. Their mother sustained serious injuries. Meanwhile, in Malam Jabba, an 11-year-old boy drowned, and a one-year-old child is missing after being swept away in floodwaters.

Haripur’s Khanpur tehsil also faced severe flooding. A key bridge connecting Khanpur to upper villages was washed away, severing access to dozens of communities.

In Azad Kashmir, flash floods wreaked havoc in Neelum Valley, destroying homes, shops, and a power plant. The Janwai Nullah overflowed, submerging a bridge and prompting the District Disaster Management Authority to advise residents to evacuate low-lying areas.

With weather conditions remaining unstable, the Pakistan Army and civil authorities continue to coordinate efforts to provide aid, restore infrastructure, and prevent further loss of life. Relief operations are ongoing in multiple regions, with helicopters, heavy equipment, and rescue teams deployed to high-risk areas.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to northern regions and to follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.