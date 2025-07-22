Saudi Arabia’s New Airline to crush competition in Middle East

DAMMAM – Saudi Arabia send waves through Middle East aviation market, with new low-cost airline, which is said to be a game-changer.

Led by UAE budget giant Air Arabia in partnership with KUN Investment Holding and Saudi aviation player Nesma, the newly announced carrier will depart from Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport home to boost regional air connectivity and challenge established players.

With ambitions as high as sky, the airline is ready to launch an aggressive network spanning 24 domestic and 57 international destinations, powered by a fleet of 45 aircraft. Targeting 10 million passengers annually, this new airline isn’t just taking off — it’s aiming to soar straight to the top.

This bold aviation project is expected to fuel the creation of over 2,400 direct jobs, turbocharging economic growth in the Eastern Province and delivering a serious boost to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 – the Kingdom’s national roadmap to diversify its economy and cut dependence on oil.

“The Eastern skies are opening up like never before,” the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) declared, calling the venture a major leap toward more choices, more capacity, and more competition for passengers hungry for better fares and greater access.

As part of a broader aviation revolution, Eastern Province Governor Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz unveiled sweeping airport upgrades, including a massive SR1.6 billion ($426 million) development package spanning 77 infrastructure projects. These upgrades will redefine air travel at King Fahd International, Al-Ahsa, and Al-Qaisumah airports.

The timing couldn’t be better: King Fahd International Airport has been breaking records — with over 12 million passengers in 2024, a 15% year-on-year surge, and for the first time, more than 50,000 travelers in a single day.

Now, with a powerful new airline set to take flight from its runway, Dammam is ready to transform into a Middle Eastern aviation powerhouse, giving Riyadh and Jeddah a run for their money and firmly placing Saudi Arabia on the global aviation map.