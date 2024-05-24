Canada to extend citizenship by descent beyond first generation: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has introduced legislation to extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation.

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, introduced the piece of legislation that would automatically confer Canadian citizenship to persons born abroad to a Canadian parent who was also born abroad before the coming into force of this legislation.

The legislation would also extend access to a direct grant of citizenship to children born abroad and adopted by a Canadian parent beyond the first generation.

It is to be clarified that following the coming into force of the legislation, parents born abroad who have or adopt children also born outside Canada will need to have spent at least 1,095 cumulative days of physical presence in Canada before the birth or adoption of their child to pass on citizenship.

The legislation would also restore citizenship to “Lost Canadians”— individuals who lost or never acquired citizenship as a result of outdated provisions of previous citizenship legislation.

Named Bill C-71, the legislation would also provide citizenship to the descendants of “Lost Canadians” and to anyone born abroad to a Canadian parent in the second or subsequent generations, before the legislation comes into force.

It is to be mentioned that the bill needs to be passed by the Parliament and receive royal assent after which the changes would be implemented.

Commenting on the development, the immigration minister said the current rules generally restrict citizenship by descent to the first generation, excluding some people who have a genuine connection to Canada.

'This has unacceptable consequences for families and impacts life choices, such as where individuals may choose to live, work, study, or even where to have children and raise a family. These changes aim to be inclusive and protect the value of Canadian citizenship, as we are committed to making the citizenship process as fair and transparent as possible,' Miller said.