Search

Immigration

Canada to extend citizenship by descent beyond first generation: Details inside

Web Desk
08:03 PM | 24 May, 2024
Canada to extend citizenship by descent beyond first generation: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has introduced legislation to extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation.

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, introduced the piece of legislation that would automatically confer Canadian citizenship to persons born abroad to a Canadian parent who was also born abroad before the coming into force of this legislation.

The legislation would also extend access to a direct grant of citizenship to children born abroad and adopted by a Canadian parent beyond the first generation.

It is to be clarified that following the coming into force of the legislation, parents born abroad who have or adopt children also born outside Canada will need to have spent at least 1,095 cumulative days of physical presence in Canada before the birth or adoption of their child to pass on citizenship.

The legislation would also restore citizenship to “Lost Canadians”— individuals who lost or never acquired citizenship as a result of outdated provisions of previous citizenship legislation.

Named Bill C-71, the legislation would also provide citizenship to the descendants of “Lost Canadians” and to anyone born abroad to a Canadian parent in the second or subsequent generations, before the legislation comes into force.

It is to be mentioned that the bill needs to be passed by the Parliament and receive royal assent after which the changes would be implemented. 

Commenting on the development, the immigration minister said the current rules generally restrict citizenship by descent to the first generation, excluding some people who have a genuine connection to Canada.

'This has unacceptable consequences for families and impacts life choices, such as where individuals may choose to live, work, study, or even where to have children and raise a family. These changes aim to be inclusive and protect the value of Canadian citizenship, as we are committed to making the citizenship process as fair and transparent as possible,' Miller said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:03 PM | 24 May, 2024

Canada to extend citizenship by descent beyond first generation: ...

07:55 PM | 24 May, 2024

43 Pakistani prisoners to return home, confirms minister

07:43 PM | 24 May, 2024

Traveling to UAE on visit visa? Here are fresh guidelines for ...

05:44 PM | 24 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance and here's why

05:56 PM | 23 May, 2024

PIA offers 20% discount to Pakistani students flying to China for ...

05:07 PM | 23 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans visit visa holders from entering Makkah amid Hajj ...

Immigration

08:53 PM | 22 May, 2024

Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

12:21 PM | 22 May, 2024

Turkey grants visa-free access to another country

08:12 PM | 22 May, 2024

UK amends EU settlement Scheme and here are the changes

10:48 AM | 23 May, 2024

How to apply for Sri Lanka e-Visa? Here's latest procedure

08:34 PM | 22 May, 2024

Extreme turbulence leaves one dead, dozens injured mid air: Details ...

08:48 PM | 22 May, 2024

US' controversial immigration law gets challenged by Department of ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:33 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan considering changes to passport policy for married, divorced women

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: