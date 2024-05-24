Search

Kubra Khan awarded UAE Golden Visa

Web Desk
24 May, 2024
Kubra Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
Source: Instagram

Pakistani TV actress Kubra Khan has been awarded UAE Golden Visa.

Taking to Instagram, Kubra Khan wrote, "Yay! Ecstatic to get my Golden Visa for a country that has the best of both East and West. Thank you @gdrfadubai for this honour!

Special shoutout to @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this process so smooth for me, wouldn’t be possible without you! 

P.s. @h.alkathiri11 you’re a Gem Akhi!"

Rabia Iqbal Khan, popularly known by her stage name Kubra Khan, is a British-Pakistani actress who works in Pakistani TV dramas and films. She made her debut in 2014 with the film Na Maloom Afraad. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Pakistan, according to some reports.

09:33 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan considering changes to passport policy for married, divorced women

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

