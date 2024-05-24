Kubra Khan awarded UAE Golden Visa

Pakistani TV actress Kubra Khan has been awarded UAE Golden Visa.

Taking to Instagram, Kubra Khan wrote, "Yay! Ecstatic to get my Golden Visa for a country that has the best of both East and West. Thank you @gdrfadubai for this honour!

Special shoutout to @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this process so smooth for me, wouldn’t be possible without you!

P.s. @h.alkathiri11 you’re a Gem Akhi!"

Rabia Iqbal Khan, popularly known by her stage name Kubra Khan, is a British-Pakistani actress who works in Pakistani TV dramas and films. She made her debut in 2014 with the film Na Maloom Afraad. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Pakistan, according to some reports.