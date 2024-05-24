Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan considering changes to passport policy for married, divorced women

Web Desk
09:33 PM | 24 May, 2024
Pakistan considering changes to passport policy for married, divorced women
Source: File photo

The Pakistani government is considering changes to its passport policy for married and divorced women, a senior official announced on Thursday, following a lawyer's petition challenging the requirement to include a husband's name on the travel document.

Lawyer Khadija Bukhari highlighted inconsistencies between the policies of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGIP) regarding married women. While Nadra allows women to retain their father's name even after updating their marital status on their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), the passport authority mandates the change from father's to husband's name. Consequently, a woman who hasn't updated her CNIC to reflect her husband's name must first obtain a new CNIC before being issued a passport.

Bukhari explained that she initially included her husband's name in her CNIC data for marriage registration with Nadra but later chose to retain her father's name in the secondary column of her CNIC. This posed no issue with Nadra. However, upon attempting to renew her passport, she encountered a problem. The passport office informed her that her CNIC was not updated to reflect her marital status, thus preventing passport renewal.

"They said, 'We cannot renew your passport because your CNIC has not been updated,'" Bukhari recounted. "By that, it was meant that ‘You’re supposed to be the wife of someone; you cannot remain a daughter if you want to get a passport. So first go back to Nadra, get your CNIC changed to reflect that you are the wife of someone, and then we will process your application.’"

Bukhari argued that if Nadra permitted women to retain their father's name, the passport authority should align its policies accordingly. Immigration and Passports Director-General Mustafa Jamal Kazi explained to Arab News that it is currently a "legal requirement" for a married woman to have her husband's name on her passport. This is because passports, unlike CNICs used domestically, must comply with international agreements.

“These rules are driven by an act of parliament, and the secretary interior has constituted a committee under his chairmanship to resolve this issue. The committee will review the passport policy concerning the condition that a married woman’s passport must bear her husband’s name instead of her father’s name,” Kazi said.

The committee's task is to address the discrepancies between Nadra's policies and those of the passport authority regarding married women. Kazi suggested that a potential solution, which he plans to present to the government committee, could be to add a column in the passport to include the name of a woman's ex-husband, especially if he is the father of her children, in the case of divorce.

“We need all the details in our database because for international verifications, different countries send the data of Pakistani citizens to us, and we need to verify every aspect,” he explained. “Therefore, we need all the information, and concealing facts can cause problems for them [women] at a later stage.”

The proposed changes aim to streamline the process and address the concerns of married and divorced women regarding their identification and travel documentation, ensuring that their rights and identities are respected and accurately represented.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:33 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan considering changes to passport policy for married, divorced ...

09:22 PM | 24 May, 2024

Viral video shows Marathi family selling Vada Pav in Karachi

08:22 PM | 24 May, 2024

First batch of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia

07:06 PM | 24 May, 2024

KP propose 10% increase in salaries, pensions as Budget 2025 unveiled

06:17 PM | 24 May, 2024

British Asian Trust, Punjab Skills Development Fund sign deal

06:00 PM | 24 May, 2024

CM Gandapur rejects tax on naswar in KP budget 2024

Most viewed

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

10:42 AM | 22 May, 2024

Tens of thousands attend funeral for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ...

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed ...

06:24 PM | 23 May, 2024

COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

Advertisement

Latest

09:33 PM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan considering changes to passport policy for married, divorced women

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: