Israeli bombing forced 800,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah, says UNRWA chief

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has reported that 800,000 people have been “forced to flee” from Gaza’s southern city of Rafah since Israel initiated military operations there this month.

“Nearly half of the population of Rafah, or 800,000 people, are on the road, having been forced to flee since Israeli forces began the military operation in the area on May 6,” stated UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini in a post on social media site X.

In response to evacuation orders, Gazans have sought refuge in “the middle areas and Khan Younis, including in destroyed buildings,” he added.

“Every time, they are forced to leave behind the few belongings they have... Every time, they have to start from scratch, all over again.”