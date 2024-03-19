Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

US-Israel talks on Rafah ground offensive likely next week as Netanyahu refuses to budge

Web Desk
11:35 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
US-Israel talks on Rafah ground offensive likely next week as Netanyahu refuses to budge
Source: File photos

A couple of days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a ground offensive in the occupied Palestinian territory of Rafah, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that US and Israeli officials are likely to meet early next week in Washington to discuss the Israeli military operation and the imminent famine in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send a senior team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington for meetings in the coming days for comprehensive discussions, Jean-Pierre said.

Details are still being worked out, but the meeting would probably occur early next week, she said, adding the White House urged Israel to do more to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

The White House spokesperson's statement came within hours after Netanyahu said destroying Hamas in Rafah will require a ground incursion by Israeli forces.

Netanyahu was responding to a call by the White House to rethink strategy around the Gaza border city packed with displaced Palestinians.

Briefing lawmakers, Netanyahu said he had made “supremely clear” to US President Joe Biden “that we are determined to complete the elimination of these [Hamas] battalions in Rafah, and there’s no way to do that except by going in on the ground”.

In a related development, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday opposed a ground incursion by Israeli forces into Rafah.

Meloni told lawmakers in the Senate, “We will reiterate our opposition to military action on the ground by Israel in Rafah that could have even more catastrophic consequences for the civilians crowded in that area.” 

She said that opening of new land routes and a maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave was a priority.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

11:35 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

US-Israel talks on Rafah ground offensive likely next week as ...

01:32 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Palestine's top cop Fayeq al-Mabhouh killed in Israeli raid at Gaza ...

08:05 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Hindu extremists attack Muslim students for saying prayer on Gujarat ...

07:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

EU foreign policy chief calls Gaza world's biggest 'open-air ...

09:22 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Russian election 2024: Vladimir Putin re-elected for fifth term with ...

11:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Trump warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses US presidential election

Advertisement

Latest

08:26 AM | 20 Mar, 2024

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 March 2024

Gold & Silver

02:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 March 2024

The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.

USD to PKR

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 281.35
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.64 749.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 314.63 317.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91


 
 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: